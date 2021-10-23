CP3 hits milestone, leads Suns past shaky Lakers, 115-105

The Lakers were incapable of defending Paul or running any effective offensive plays for long stretches, but they lit up social media when Davis and Howard had a confrontation in the bench area during a first-half timeout. The veteran big men's teammates separated them right after Howard fell back to the bench from a physical exchange.

A fan was then ejected from a courtside seat in the third quarter after he exchanged words with Rondo. The veteran point guard pointed out the fan to security, and the fan slapped away Rondo’s hand before security led him out.

Davis and Howard appeared to make up during the game, but the Lakers clearly have a long way to go after their offseason decision to rebuild around just three players from a roster that won a championship a year ago this month.

TIP-INS

Suns: Landry Shamet played despite right foot soreness, scoring three points in 15 minutes. ... Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Jae Crowder had 13.

Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves got his first career basket and his first 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. ... Four players on the NBA's oldest team are already sidelined by injuries, although Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are among the youngest guys on the roster. Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring) are also out.

CP3 20K + 10K

Paul got his milestone 20,000th point on a free throw in the second quarter. The 36-year-old point guard is the 47th player in NBA history to hit that scoring mark, and he is currently fifth in league annals with 10,299 assists. He should pass Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) for third place in assists within the next few games.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Portland on Saturday night.

Lakers: Host Memphis on Sunday night.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, places his hand in front of the face of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves with the ball between Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk, left, and forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez