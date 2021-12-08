CP shareholders back $31B purchase of Kansas City Southern

Ownership of the railroad, based in Missouri, is expected to change next Tuesday as long as Kansas City Southern shareholders endorse the deal later this week. Kansas City Southern won't see any major changes immediately because it will be held by a voting trust for the next year while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board scrutinizes the deal.

“The overwhelming support our shareholders have given today to the transaction is critical to making this combination a reality,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said.