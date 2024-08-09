Cowboys QB Dak Prescott misses a light practice as a precaution with ankle soreness

Prescott, who likely won't play in the preseason, is going into the final season of his $160 million, four-year contract but hasn't missed any time in camp.

His top receiver, All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, is holding out while seeking a new contract with a year remaining on his rookie deal.

Prescott is now four years removed from the gruesome ankle injury he sustained in Week 5 in 2020. The 31-year-old was not wearing a protective boot as he watched the light practice in California.

Not long before the Cowboys reported for camp, a picture circulated on social media of Prescott wearing a boot while on vacation in Mexico. Prescott later said it was precautionary.

Prescott was the runner-up in NFL MVP voting last season after leading the NFL with a career-best 36 touchdown passes while throwing for 4,516 yards with nine interceptions.

The Cowboys made the playoffs with a 12-5 record for the third consecutive year but lost at home to Green Bay 48-32 as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Dallas is the only team with three straight 12-5 playoff seasons but no trips to a conference championship game.

