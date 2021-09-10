Cowboys' Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue

Dak Prescott threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in his first game in 11 months after last season's gruesome ankle injury. But the Cowboys struggled to establish the run against Tampa, and will have another challenge without Collins.

Terence Steele played the most games in Collins' spot last season as a rookie, but the Cowboys also moved Martin to right tackle for a brief stint. Brandon Knight, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list with Martin, got most of the work at left tackle last year.

Collins was expected to be a high draft pick in 2015 out of LSU but wasn't selected after his name surfaced in the investigation of a woman's death. He was soon cleared and signed with the Cowboys as a free agent. Collins is on his third contract with the Cowboys.

