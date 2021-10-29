COVID shots more protective than past infection, study shows

About 5% of the vaccinated patients tested positive for the coronavirus vs. about 9% of the unvaccinated group. The researchers factored in other data points, including age and how much virus was circulating in different areas, to calculate that the unvaccinated group was at even higher risk.

The study echoes some earlier research, including studies that found higher levels of infection-fighting antibodies in vaccinated patients.

Saag called the research well done and convincing. He also said it is important information for parents at a time that the government is gearing up to expand its vaccination campaign to more children.

“There have been many people who have advocated, 'Well, let's just let the kids get infected.' I think these data support the notion that the vaccines work better in general, and likely work better for 5- to 11-year-olds,” Saag said.

There was not enough data to reach any conclusion on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the authors said.

