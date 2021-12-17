COVID issues force No. 4 UCLA to cancel game vs UNC

UCLA said Friday that team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined. The Bruins had previously postponed a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky, was canceled Thursday because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. Kentucky said the Wildcats were still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to find a possible replacement game and are working with Classic officials to fill the void.