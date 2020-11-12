COVID-19 pushes Pitt's visit to Georgia Tech to Dec. 12

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has consistently praised his players for being proactive in taking precautions since arriving on campus over the summer but the school is dealing with a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year,” Narduzzi said. "We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”

The Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have all been forced to scramble at times this season. The Atlantic Coast Conference has not been immune, though most of the issues were in early September. This is the fifth conference game in the ACC to be postponed. One has already been made-up and Louisville at Virginia is scheduled to be played Saturday after it was postponed last week.

The conference has enjoyed relatively smooth sailing in recent weeks, though several high-profile players have been dealing with COVID-19, including Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Pitt is still scheduled to host Virginia Tech in its home finale on Nov. 21 and travel to Clemson on Nov. 28.

