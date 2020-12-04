COVID-19 issues postpone Vandy-Georgia; no Fuller this week

The Vanderbilt-Georgia game would not be played if the Bulldogs qualify for the SEC championship game, also scheduled for Dec. 19. Georgia is a long shot for the game at best. No. 6 Florida will represent the SEC East in the championship game unless it loses its last two regular-season games against Tennessee and LSU.

With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week due to the COVID-19 protocols, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game. Fuller kicked off to open the second half of Missouri’s 41-0 win and was expected to be in uniform again for the game at Georgia.