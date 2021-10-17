Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikes beat Panthers 34-28

After Joseph missed a 50-yard field goal, Zane Gonzalez connected on a short field goal to cut the lead to 8.

Darnold hit Ian Thomas down the seam for a 41-yard gain on fourth-and-10 from the Carolina 4. Then Darnold found D.J. Moore, who had dropped a pass on the previous play, for a 25-yard gain down the left sideline to keep the drive alive. Darnold capped the drive with a 7-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson and threw a shovel pass to Tommy Tremble for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 with 42 seconds left.

But the Vikings won the coin toss and Cousins quickly moved his team into scoring range, finding Osborn, who beat safety Sean Chandler and reached the ball across the goal line to score the winner.

The Panthers might have known it was going to be a tough day when Darnold threw downfield to Anderson on a comeback route on the first play from scrimmage and was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland.

It was the first of many Carolina miscues.

Carolina's first half was marred by dropped passes, mental errors and poor clock management. On their final drive of the second quarter, the Panthers were called for a delay of game after taking a timeout to set up a play. Darnold tried to call a second timeout as the play clock wound down, but NFL rules prohibit back-to-back timeouts. The comedy of errors continued on the next play as the Panthers were flagged for holding, costing them a chance at a go-ahead field goal.

INJURIES

Vikings: CB Patrick Peterson was helped off the field with a lower body injury with 2:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Panthers: Wide receiver Terrace Marshall left the game in the first half after taking a vicious hit from Vikings safety Xavier Woods, who was flagged for an illegal hit. WR Alex Erickson left in the second half with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Have a bye next weekend, then host the Cowboys on Oct 31.

Panthers: Visit Giants on Sunday.

Caption Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) reacts to missing a game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Vikings won 34-28 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) attempts a field goal in the last seconds of the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Joseph missed and the game goes into overtime. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye (24) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) celebrates breaking up a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) celebrates his touchdwn after a blocked punt against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) Credit: Jacob Kupferman Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Caption Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes the catch but out of bounds for a two-point conversion against Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert