Court to reconsider Connecticut's transgender athlete policy

“Every woman deserves the respect and dignity that comes with having an equal opportunity to excel and win in athletics, and ADF remains committed to protecting the future of women’s sports,” Kiefer said in a statement.

Transgender athletes’ ability to compete in sports is the subject of a continuing national debate. Eighteen states have passed laws banning transgender women or girls in sports based on the premise it gives them an unfair competitive advantage.

The four cisgender runners filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, the state's high school sports governing body, as well as several local school districts.

They sought injunctions to bar enforcement of the state policy on transgender athletes and to remove records set by transgender athletes from the books between 2017 and 2020. They also sought money damages. All the student athletes involved in the lawsuit have since graduated.

In December, a three-judge panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue — in part because their claims that they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative.

CIAC officials declined to comment Tuesday. The organization has said its policy is designed to comply with a state law that requires all high school students be treated according to their gender identity. It also said the policy is in accordance with Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics.

Two transgender sprinters at the center of the lawsuit — Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, from Bloomfield and Cromwell, respectively — frequently outperformed their cisgender competitors.

They were defended in the lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which said Tuesday that it looked forward to defending the state's policy again.

“As the initial ruling found, cisgender girls lose nothing from the participation of transgender girls and Connecticut’s policy simply recognizes the right of all student athletes to equal participation and protection under Title IX,” Joshua Block, an attorney for the ACLU, said in a statement.