Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge

A divided three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the obstruction of Congress offense after concluding that the rioters’ conduct wasn’t covered by the charge in three cases.

The decision, however, leaves open the possibility of further challenges to the charge, which has been brought in more than 300 cases in the Justice Department's massive Jan. 6, 2021, prosecution. The defendants who brought the challenge may also ask the full appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision.