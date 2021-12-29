Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

On Saturday, the authorities blocked the website of OVD-Info — a prominent legal aid group that focuses on political arrests — and urged social media platforms to take down its accounts after a court ruled that the website contained materials that “justify actions of extremist and terrorist groups.” The group rejected the charges as politically driven.

On Tuesday, Moscow city authorities served another prominent human rights group with an eviction notice. The Civic Assistance Committee that helps refugees and migrants in Russia said officials handed the organization a document voiding the agreement allowing the use of the space without compensation and ordered it to leave within a month.

“The Civic Assistance will be fighting (this),” the organization's chair Svetlana Gannushkina said.

Both Memorial organizations have promised to appeal the rulings revoking their legal status and vowed to continue their work.

A number of Russian NGOs in recent years switched to operating as informal entities in order to not be affected by restrictive laws.

Caption Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Russia's highest court on Tuesday shut down one of the country's oldest and most prominent human rights organizations, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Caption Journalists watch TV showing hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center Memorial in the Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Moscow City Court continues hearings on the petition to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center, sister organization of International Memorial, which was ordered to close Tuesday by Russia's Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Caption Russian lawyer Ilia Novikov, center right, speaks with media after hearings on the liquidation of Council of Human Rights Center in front of the Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Moscow City Court has shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center, sister organization of International Memorial, which was ordered to close Tuesday by Russia's Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)