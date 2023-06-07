Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday told attorneys on both sides of the issue to report by Friday on the possibility of a temporary compromise in the case.

At issue is a March ruling by a federal judge in Texas who said some of the preventive care requirements under former President Barack Obama's 13-year-old health care law are unconstitutional. The decision jeopardized cost-free coverage of HIV-preventing drugs, cancer screenings and various other types of preventive care for millions of Americans.