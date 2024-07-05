BreakingNews
Court says social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but remain in EU as he awaits trial

A court in Romania’s capital has ruled that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women
9 minutes ago
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital ruled Friday that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal's decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson as a "significant victory and a major step forward" in the case.

