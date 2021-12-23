Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes

The Blackfeet have intervened in the case on the side of the government. Blackfeet Nation historic preservation officer John Murray said tribal officials were confident in the case against drilling.

“We knew they still wanted to try to do drilling,” Murray said. "We've got some good attorneys. I think we're going to prevail."

Solenex attorneys said the government unlawfully “outsourced” its decisions by deferring to the tribe's wishes to block drilling. They said officials should have considered ways drilling impacts could be lessened or offset if it were to proceed.

Interior Department spokesperson Tyler Cherry declined to comment on the case.

Solenex's lawsuit is being waged by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a Colorado-based firm that pursues cases involving property rights, guns rights and other conservative causes.