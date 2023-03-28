Court rules in favor of victim's family in 'Serial' case

The court ruled it is obligated to remedy the lower court's violations, "as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy."

"We can do that, and accordingly, we vacate the circuit court’s order vacating Mr. Syed’s convictions, which results in the reinstatement of the original convictions and sentence," the ruling said. “We remand for a new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing on the motion to vacate, where Mr. Lee is given notice of the hearing that is sufficient to allow him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision.”

The family had asked the court for a redo of the September hearing that led to Syed's release.