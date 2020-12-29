Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

Taye's parents, Cornelia Reynolds and Benyam Tate, say school officials either misrepresented bullying attacks on their son or failed to inform them. The court ruling says that administrators at Carson Elementary didn't call 911 when Taye was knocked out, failed to punish the bullies, didn't tell teachers of problems, didn't supervise the bathroom despite repeated bullying, and withheld information.

They “ultimately, prevented Taye’s parents from fully understanding Taye’s horrifying experience at Carson Elementary until it was too late,” wrote Judge Bernice Bouie Donald. The opinion noted that the school's own safety guidelines warned that suicide can result from bullying.

“This is a preliminary decision based on plaintiffs’ side of the story and assuming that everything they say in their complaint is true," the defendants' attorney, Aaron Herzig, said by email. "However, it does not reflect the facts as they have developed throughout this case.”

He declined to say whether there would be further appeals of the ruling, which upheld a lower court.

“The truth about what happened to Gabe at Carson Elementary needs to be revealed and shared with all parents,” Jennifer Branch, attorney for Taye's mother, said by email. “We have been able to gather testimony and evidence these last few months. Now we can proceed to trial.”

This story has been corrected to show that attorney Jennifer Branch represents the boy’s mother, not both parents.