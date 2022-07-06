Court OKs immunity defense in alleged sex trafficker's death

State attorneys asked the high court to reverse that decision, maintaining that the immunity statutes can’t possibly extend to homicide. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber said during oral arguments in March that Kizer’s interpretation would create an unprecedented expansion of the self-defense doctrine, eliminating any questions about whether killing someone was reasonable or necessary.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decision isn’t binding on other states but could inform attorney strategies in similar cases elsewhere in the country, legal experts say.

Anti-violence groups lined up to support Kizer, filing briefs in her case saying that trafficking victims often feel so trapped they believe they have to take matters into their own hands.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in 2019.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File) Credit: Paul Williams Credit: Paul Williams Combined Shape Caption FILE - Chrystul Kizer, right, and her attorney Larisa Benitez-Morgan sit together in the Kenosha County Courthouse on Feb. 6, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Paul Williams/The Kenosha News via AP, File) Credit: Paul Williams Credit: Paul Williams