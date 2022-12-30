Court in Myanmar again finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption

The court’s action leaves her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison following a series of politically tinged prosecutions since the army toppled her elected government in February 2021.

She has also been convicted of several other offenses, which previously gave her a total of 26 years’ imprisonment. Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election it has promised for next year.