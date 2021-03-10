Court: 'Hotel Rwanda' hero wasn't kidnapped, faces trial

“Myself, the pilot and cabin crew knew we were coming to (the Rwandan capital) Kigali. The only person who didn’t know where we were headed was Paul,” Niyomwungere said.

Rwanda’s government has alleged that Rusesabagina was going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and across the border in Congo.

Wednesday's ruling means prosecutors can proceed with their case, although attorneys for Rusesabagina said they will appeal the decision in a higher court.

The case of Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. resident who is an outspoken critic of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has drawn international concern.

His family says Rusesabagina has no chance at a fair trial because of his outspoken criticism of Kagame and human rights abuses. They also fear he might die from poor health behind bars.

Rusesabagina could face more than 20 years in prison if convicted.

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, speaks to lawyers as he attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The judge on Friday rejected Rusesabagina's argument in his terrorism trial that a court there cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier) Credit: Muhizi Olivier Credit: Muhizi Olivier