Court: Faulty breast implant victims should get compensation

Lawyers for TUV Rheinland did not immediately comment.

The ruling, Aumaître hopes, might have implications for the many other victims, although he conceded he was “not aware of other compensation wins in other countries.”

Christine, a victim, who did not want to give her surname, said that “it is a relief today, as we can acknowledge our status as victims. Almost all of us have lasting effects. I still have silicone in my organs.”

PIP was liquidated in 2010. Its founder, Jean-Claude Mas, was later given a four-year prison sentence. The implants, it was discovered, were filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone which was not suitable for use in humans. Mas died in 2019.

TUV defense lawyer Cecile Derycke has suggested TUV Rheinland was being targeted as a scapegoat because it is solvent.

TUV Lawyer Christelle Coslin told the AP that “TUV Rheinland denies all responsibility. The missing link here is the actual liable party.”