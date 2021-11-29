Court denies Massachusetts hospital workers' vaccine appeal

Justice Stephen Breyer did not comment Monday in rejecting the request from employees at Mass General Brigham for a religious exemption to the system's vaccine requirement. Lawyers for the employees said in court papers that six have been fired, one has resigned and another was vaccinated in order to remain employed.

Mass General Brigham, which with 80,000 workers is the state’s largest private employer, told employees they would terminated if they did not receive their first shot by Nov. 5.