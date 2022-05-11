BreakingNews
Hamilton building to be redeveloped into boutique hotel
journal-news logo
X

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

Nation & World
By BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
A federal appeals court has ruled that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under age 21 is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned

Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately comment.

In Other News
1
Live updates | Russia sanctions Gazprom Germania Group
2
US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B
3
Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it
4
Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates
5
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top