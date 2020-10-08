Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

State election officials anticipate as many as 2 million people will cast absentee ballots in November to avoid exposing themselves to the coronavirus at the polls. That would be three times more than in any previous election and could overwhelm election officials and the postal service, Conley wrote.

Republicans appealed to a three-judge panel at the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The panel upheld Conley's ruling on Sept. 29.

Republicans then asked all 11 members of the court to review the case. The court stayed Conley's decision on Thursday.

Any development in the case could have ramifications in the presidential race. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point — fewer than 23,000 votes — in 2016. Polls show Democratic challenger Joe Biden with a slight lead in the state, but both sides expect a tight race.