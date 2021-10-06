Courage owner: Team believed Riley to be in 'good standing'

Riley has denied any inappropriate behavior.

He coached the NWSL's Portland Thorns in 2014 and 2015, when he was dismissed by the team, which had investigated him and shared its findings with the league. Riley then became coach of the Western New York Flash for a season before the team was sold and moved to North Carolina in 2017.

Riley's firing was the latest in a string of recent scandals involving the NWSL, the top women’s professional soccer league in the United States.

Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired last week for violations of the NWSL's antiharassment policy detailed in the Washington Post.

OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti was asked to resign in July after inappropriate comments made during practice. Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly was fired last month for reasons that have not been made public, and Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue was dismissed for violating the league’s antiharassment policy. She has denied the allegations.

U.S. Soccer and FIFA have announced investigations into the league's handling of the Riley matter.

NWSL games set for last weekend were called off at the urging of the players' union. The league was set to resume play Wednesday night, with the Courage hosting Racing Louisville, Gotham FC playing the Spirit in Philadelphia, and the Thorns hosting the Houston Dash.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley watches from the sideline during the second half of an NWSL championship soccer game against the Chicago Red Stars in Cary, N.C. The Courage have fired Riley effective immediately after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The allegations were first reported by The Athletic in a story Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that detailed misconduct stretching back more than a decade. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption FILE - The North Carolina Courage celebrate with the championship trophy following their win over the Chicago Red Stars in an NWSL championship soccer game in Cary, N.C., in this Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, file photo. The National Women’s Soccer League will not play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims from two former players of sexual coercion. The NWSL did not specify Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, whether the games were canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker Credit: Karl B DeBlaker