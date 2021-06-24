County to pay $280K to journalists tear-gassed in Ferguson

St. Charles County spokeswoman Mary Enger said a SWAT team deputy fired the canister “to clear an area near what he did not know at the time was an Al Jazeera news crew.” She said the county and the deputy continue to “maintain that the deputy exercised proper judgment in firing a single tear gas canister during a period of unprecedented public disorder in the region.”

Bernie Rhodes, the attorney for the journalists, said the award was much larger than other settlements involving journalists in Ferguson because those settlements were reached before George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May 2020, which was captured on video. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, faces sentencing Friday after being convicted in April in the death of Floyd, who was Black.

"The jury's verdict finding Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder represents a turning point in America: jurors will no longer rely on law enforcement's version of what happened, especially where there is video that affirmatively disproves the police," Rhodes said in a news release.