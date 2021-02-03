Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur

Hi success has come despite a number of mistakes and stumbles that he has also apologized for. Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

In October, "Saturday Night Live" dropped him from a scheduled performance on their show after he violated COVID-19 protocols when videos appeared on social media of him partying with fans in Alabama. He was later invited back on the show in December, where he appeared in a skit making fun of himself.

Other country stars criticized his actions publicly.

"It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless," tweeted country star Maren Morris. "We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."