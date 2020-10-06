Countering Trump, US officials defend integrity of election

"Despite these nefarious efforts, our election system remains resilient," said Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. “To be clear, it would be very difficult for adversaries to interfere with or manipulate voting results at scale.”

The four officials conceded that the Nov. 3 election will be different than past ones because of the millions of Americans expected to vote by mail. But they offered no support for the idea that mail-balloting will be tainted by fraud or foreign interference as they detailed the steps their agencies are taking to safeguard the vote.

“No matter which method you choose, your voice is important,” said FBI Director Chris Wray. “Rest assured that the security of the election, and safeguarding your vote, is and will continue to be one of our highest priorities,” Wray said.

In an acknowledgment that the reporting of election results may be delayed not by fraud but for legitimate reasons, Krebs said the outcome of the vote may not be known on Nov. 3 — "and that's OK. But we're going to need your patience until official votes are announced.”

The officials described the work of their respective agencies in combatting foreign interference and influence operations, with Gen. Paul Nakasone, the head of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, describing efforts to “hunt” adversaries in cyberspace, attribute particular malicious software to individual cyber actors and impose costs for attacks.

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. With concerns rising in Pennsylvania that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over technicalities, officials in the battleground state told counties that they aren't allowed to reject a ballot solely because an election official believes a signature doesn't match the signature in the voter’s file. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke