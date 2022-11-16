BreakingNews
Girl, 17, identified as second Hamilton resident killed in Centerville crash
journal-news logo
X

Council race in Michigan town settled by two pieces of paper

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town has been settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”

Brittany VanderWall's paper said "not elected." There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

"I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

"The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

In Other News
1
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
2
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
3
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
4
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
5
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top