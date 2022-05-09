Cortes takes no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rangers 1-0

New York has won 13 of its past 15 games, taking two of three in the series despite scoring just five runs.

Texas lost for just the second time in its past seven games.

New York had just two hits against Jon Gray, a two-out single in the fourth by Josh Donaldson and a leadoff single in the fifth by former Ranger Joey Gallo.

Gray was replaced by Brock Burke with one out in the fifth because of what appeared to be an injury. Jose Trevino singled and DJ LeMahieu walked before Burke escaped bases-loaded trouble by striking out Judge and throwing a called third strike past Rizzo.

Gray already has been on the injured list twice this season. He was sidelined from April 9-18 with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand and from April 20 to May 3 with a sprained left knee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Mitch Garver was out of the lineup because he was banged up, manager Chris Woodward said.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán, on the 60-day IL with right shoulder impingement, has thrown bullpen sessions but not faced batters.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2) is slated to be on the mound for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at Kansas City, which starts RHP Brad Keller (1-2).

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (2-0) starts Tuesday’s opener of a two-game series against Toronto and LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1). Severino will be pitching on eight days’ rest.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Yankees Jose Trevino hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Caption New York Yankees Jose Trevino hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Caption New York Yankees Aaron Judge walks the field after being out in first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Caption New York Yankees Aaron Judge walks the field after being out in first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Caption New York Yankees Aaron Judge runs to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Caption New York Yankees Aaron Judge runs to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Monday, May 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez