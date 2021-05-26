Corruption trial of former South African president starts

Some of the charges against the 79-year-old Zuma date back to the mid-1990s. Prosecutors allege between 1995 and 2001 Zuma and Thales were involved in an organized criminal enterprise. They also accuse Zuma of taking bribes from a former financial advisor as far back as 1995 in exchange for using his political power to advance the advisor's business interests. That corrupt relationship lasted for 10 years, prosecutors said.

Zuma could be jailed for 25 years if convicted.

On Wednesday, Zuma's lawyer filed papers calling for the removal of the chief prosecutor in the case, claiming he was biased and Zuma's right to a fair trial was threatened. The judge said he would consider the application.

Zuma is also facing allegations of corruption while he was president at a separate and ongoing state inquiry into widespread government graft. Zuma has been ordered to appear and testify but has refused to do so, leading the judge overseeing the inquiry to ask South Africa's highest court to jail Zuma for two years for contempt of court.

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, arrives at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Wednesday May 26, 2021. Zuma faces corruption charges alongside French arms company Thales dating back to 1999.

