Correction: Virus Outbreak-Sikh Holiday story

LIBERTY, Missouri (AP) — In a story April 14, 2021, about the Vaisakhi holiday, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib member who talked about holiday preparations was Tejpaul Singh Bainwal. The story should have spelled his name Tejpaul Singh Bainiwal.

