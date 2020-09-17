X

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mexico City story

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a story Sept. 16, 2020, about coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, The Associated Press erroneously stated the first name of the head of the city’s Digital Innovation Agency; he is José Merino, not David Merino.

