Correction: Trump-Biden-Immigration Snub story

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a Jan. 25, 2021, story about the Trump administration’s efforts to limit the Biden administration’s changes to immigration policy, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a statement about Indiana’s decision to keep an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security in place. That should have been attributed to Lauren Houck, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general, not Rachel Hoffmeyer, a spokeswoman for the governor.