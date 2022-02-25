Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions

Municipalities smaller than Philadelphia, the nation's sixth-most populous city, have issued similar bans, and the state of Virginia banned stops solely for infractions like smelling marijuana, overly tinted windows or objects hanging from the rearview mirror.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia analyzed 300,000 stops from previous years and said the new law would prevent a significant number of those in the future. The order also put into effect a second bill passed by the City Council requiring Philadelphia to collect and publish data on traffic stops, including the reason for the initial stop, the demographics of the driver and passengers, and the locations of those stops.

In 2011, the city settled a policing discrimination lawsuit that alleged Philadelphia officers illegally targeted Black residents for pedestrian searches. Reform advocates have argued in recent years that because those pedestrian stops have been closely monitored, officers turned to pretextual traffic stops to conduct the same barred searches on Black drivers instead.

___

This story was first published on Nov. 3, 2021. It was updated on Feb. 25, 2022, to correct that the Defender Association of Philadelphia analyzed 300,000 stops from previous years and said that the new law would prevent a significant number of those in the future, not that as many as 300,000 low-level stops would be prevented by the new law.