Man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged

The shooting stunned Memphis and shocked the entertainment world. City officials and community activists pointed to the killing as a symbol of the dangers of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 300 homicides were reported last year.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised. When he was killed, the 36-year-old rapper was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and visit a cancer center.

A private funeral was held on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him Dec. 15. He also was honored at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and moved to Memphis with his parents when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel. In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times. That was the inspiration for the song “100 Shots.” He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle.

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, 23, in connection with the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

This image released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Justin Johnson. An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson, 23, in connection with the the Nov. 17, 2021, fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

Friends and family of slain rapper, Young Dolph, hug after a street naming ceremony honoring Young Dolph in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have remembered him as a generous philanthropist, skilled businessman and loving father at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up — and also was gunned down. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Family and friends of rapper Young Dolph remembered him Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as a loving father, skilled businessman and generous philanthropist at a ceremony renaming a street in his honor in the same Memphis neighborhood where he grew up and also was gunned down last month. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)