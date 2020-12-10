Visa, Mastercard won't allow charges for services on Pornhub

“This news is crushing for the hundreds of thousands of models who rely on our platform for their livelihoods,” Pornhub said.

The company said it had more than 42 billion visits to its website last year.

Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said her organization had met with Visa and Mastercard earlier this year to ask them to stop processing payments for Pornhub “and we are grateful that both companies will make these significant changes.”

