Correction: Police Shooting Data-Marshals story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published November 1, 2023, about a police shootings report released by the U.S. Marshals, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 147 people had been shot. The report examined 147 shootings, including those where no one was struck.
