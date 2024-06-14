NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is sending science data again

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.

Voyager 1's four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this week. The team first received meaningful information again from Voyager 1 in April, and recently commanded it to start studying its environment again.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is drifting through interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Before reaching this region, the spacecraft discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn’s moons. Its instruments are designed to collect information about plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 billion kilometers) from Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 — also in interstellar space — is more than 12 billion miles (19.31 billion kilometers) miles away.

___

This story was first published on June 14, 2024. It was updated on June 17, 2024 to correct the metric distance Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft are from Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Romania beats war-torn Ukraine 3-0 at Euro 2024 for 1st win at major...
2
Ukraine displays destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war...
3
Lost chances to treat overdose survivors are documented in new Medicare...
4
Biden's campaign announces a $50 million advertising blitz highlighting...
5
How to navigate the end of your pet's life
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top