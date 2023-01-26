California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care

California state officials said Thursday that they hope some inmates will begin accessing services through Medicaid starting in 2024. Incarcerated people will be screened and assessed for eligibility to access the state's Medicaid program. If eligible, case workers will help them develop a care plan for reentry.

It will take at least two years to roll out the program in all the state's prisons, said Jacey Cooper, the state's Medicaid director.

Millions of people are expected to be affected, with California releasing nearly half a million inmates from state prisons or county jails every year and roughly 80% of those people qualifying for Medicaid.

People who are leaving prison, jail or juvenile detention often don't know where to start with getting medical care, Wachino said.

“Right now, there is an enormous barrier to care when people leave prison and jail,” Wachino said. “As you know, many times when they’re released, they’ve been left to fend for themselves, with very, very few supports.”

This story was first published on Jan. 26, 2023. It was updated on Jan. 27, 2023, to delete an incorrect reference to the Health and Reentry Project being at the Commonwealth Fund. The project is not at the Commonwealth Fund.