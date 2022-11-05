Authorities say 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide

The five deceased individuals were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified homeowner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the home and killed his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Sara Mann; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside, Jovon Watson, 23 of White Plains.