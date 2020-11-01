X

Correction: Google-Small Business story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story November 1, 2020, about small businesses’ concerns about Google’s advertising policies, The Associated Press erroneously reported that businesses have two main ways of trying to get their listings high in Google rankings, by buying ads at the top of each search page and by bidding on specific words that computer users are likely to search ford. Google actually considers both alternatives to be advertising. Businesses can also try to get a high ranking through what’s known as organic search listings at no cost.

