Bodies of all 7 missing people found at a California fireworks warehouse that exploded

All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased were being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement Sunday.

“Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene,” the statement said. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in the town of Esparto officials said.

The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, which has more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the company said in a statement last week. “Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”

The wildfire covered nearly 80 acres (33 hectares) and scorched surrounding agricultural fields, officials said. ___ This story was first published on Jul. 6, 2025. It was updated on Jul. 7, 2025 to correct the location of the explosion to Esparto, not Encarto.