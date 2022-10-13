Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor

“I think this event will help bring some life and recognition to the neighborhood. The Lower 9 has gotten so much negative press, we wanted to bring people back to the area and show them the reason why Fats stayed. He stayed because this is a valuable and viable community."

Domino died Oct. 24, 2017, of natural causes at the age of 89. He survived the massive flooding that followed Hurricane Katrina's landfall on Aug. 29, 2005, but had to be rescued by boat from his home, where he tried to ride out the storm. Storm surge flood waters poured into the Lower 9th Ward, knocking many homes off their foundations. A large barge was swept by flood waters into the neighborhood, leveling homes beneath it. The area was flooded again by Hurricane Rita a month later.

