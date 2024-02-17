ECU baseball player appears in game with prosthetic leg after boating accident

Byrd, an in-state product from Laurinburg, walked to the plate in the eighth inning to a loud ovation from the home crowd. He took a first-pitch strike then drew four straight balls to reach base. The Pirates then had freshman Jason Janesko come on as a pinch runner.

“Chill bumps, man," Byrd said in his postgame interview with reporters. "It's absolutely phenomenal.”

Pirates coach Cliff Godwin told WCTI-TV based in New Bern that it was "one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a coach."

“He’s going to get some more,” Godwin said. “But he's worked his tail off. It was super-emotional.

“The umpire behind home plate told me when I was making a change, he said he's been umpiring for 17, 18 years, and it's the coolest moment he's ever been a part of. So he said he was tearing up back there, as I was, when he was running off the field.”

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports