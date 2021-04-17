X

Correction: Colorado River-Water Shortage story

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — In a story on April 17, 2021, about drought projections in the U.S. West, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Arizona would lose one-third of its Colorado River allocation if the federal government declares an official water shortage. The Central Arizona Project — the state’s largest water supplier — stands to lose one-third of its allocation. A shortage declaration would cost Arizona 18% of its allocation.

