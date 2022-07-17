Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles, said the robbery was near Frazier Park.

Eimiller said the bureau agency was working with local authorities, but she could not immediately provide more information.

Swanson said vendors who travel between jewelry shows typically underinsure their merchandise because they can’t afford to insure it fully.

“That’s where the discrepancy comes in. These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson said. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”

The International Gem and Jewelry show hosts about 45 shows nationwide per year, she said.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the robbery occurred near Frazier Park, not in Lancaster.