Coronavirus doesn't care that it's the NCAA Tournament

Tiny Abilene Christian, a 14 seed that didn’t even officially join Division I until 2018, took down No. 3 Texas, parlaying 23 turnovers and two free throws by Joe Pleasant — a 58.8% shooter from the line — with 1.2 seconds left into a 53-52 win.

“I was visualizing the free throws going in before I shot them,” Pleasant said afterward. “I was just trying to key in on the rim, just lock in and block out the noise.”

UCLA, which entered the main bracket as a No. 11 after a First Four win over Michigan State, overpowered sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 in the day’s only other upset. Otherwise, it was all chalk.

Both No. 1 seeds playing Saturday came out breathing fire. Gonzaga, the tournament’s overall top seed, crushed Norfolk State, and Michigan manhandled Texas Southern. No. 2 Alabama had its way with Iona and peripatetic coach Rick Pitino, and Iowa sent Grand Canyon — which chartered two private jets to bring 240 members of the GCU student section to the game — packing.

The other winners were Oklahoma, Creighton (narrowly), USC, Kansas, LSU, Colorado (over media favorite and trendy upset pick Georgetown), Florida State and Maryland.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett had an alibi handy for why he didn’t make that list, but declined to reach for it.

“I don’t know if it would have mattered if it was a normal prep or not,” he said. The loss marked the second time in the Cavaliers’ last three NCAA tournament appearances — this time as a No. 4 — that they’ve lost to a double-digit seed in the first round.

“I’m grateful we got the chance,” Bennett added. “You can’t go back and change anything. I thought our guys were as ready as they can given the circumstances.”

Yet not everyone in the same situation had the same result. When No. 3 Kansas started slow, trailing 11th-seeded Eastern Washington 46-38 at intermission, coach Bill Self had good reason to wonder how much firepower he had left.

The Jayhawks bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament after a positive test last week and like Virginia, barely made the Indiana state line in time to claim their bracket spot. Forward Jalen Wilson remains in the protocol and 6-foot-10-center David McCormack was cleared to return only Friday. He hadn’t practiced in 10 days, didn’t start against EWU and after a tiring few minutes in the first half, Self admitted thinking that having McCormack use up all five of his fouls before he ran out of gas was the most he could expect.

Instead, McCormack staked out a spot in the heart of an Eagles defense stretched thin by the Jayhawks’ timely perimeter shooting and scored a game-high 22 points as Kansas pulled away.

“He kind of got his legs under him and he was really, really good in the second half,” Self said afterward. He sounded as surprised as anyone else. “I mean really, really good.”

Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding blows kisses to the crowd after Abilene Christian upset Texas in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Abilene Christian won 53-52. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey