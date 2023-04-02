Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years

Stevens shot a 66. He was third last week at the PGA Tour’s stop in the Dominican Republic.

Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.

Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

“Yeah, disappointing day,” said Rodgers, who had the 54-hole lead at an event for the fourth time in his career. “I feel like I made some good swings that kind of the wind got or they landed a few yards in the wrong spots and it ended up costing me bogeys. That was my day today.”

Conner’s best finish since hoisting the 2019 Texas Open trophy was a third-place effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

Conners led after the first round with a 64 when the weather-delayed opening 18 finished Friday. But his second-round 72 dropped him three behind Rodgers after 36 holes, which Conners cut to a stroke with his third-round 69.

