Core Group signals support for Haiti's designated PM

Moïse designated Henry as prime minister to replace Joseph a day before he was killed — but Joseph and his allies argue that Henry was never sworn in. Supporters of Lambert recently issued a statement supporting him as the country's provisional president.

U.S. and U.N. officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Henry and spokespeople for Joseph and the OAS did not immediately return messages for comment.

The group also asked that “all political, economic and civil society actors in the country fully support authorities in their efforts to restore security.”

The statement comes more than a week after Moïse was killed by gunmen who raided his private home in an attack that authorities say involved Haitians, Haitian-Americans and former Colombian soldiers.